GoodRx wins Buy rating at BofA on valuation after YTD selloff

Jun. 06, 2022 10:12 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)KRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America has reinstated its coverage on GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Buy recommendation, citing a compelling valuation in the drugs savings platform after a nearly 75% decline in value for the year.
  • The analysts led by Michael Cherny argue that the selloff was first driven by the COVID-related slowdown and then due to a dispute with a retailer that is believed to be Kroger (KR).
  • “Yet we view these dynamics as temporal, and even with slower potential growth from here GDRX remains highly profitable with strategic value across the pharmacy channel,” the analysts noted. Their $11 per share target on the stock is approximately in line with that of the blended peer group.
  • Given the company’s robust margin setup, the analysts expect at least a modest recovery of the multiple, subject to a resolution to the Kroger issue.
  • GoodRx (GDRX) estimates the dispute to cause nearly $30M revenue impact in 2Q 2022.
