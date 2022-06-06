Neogen's Viroxide Super powder disinfectant approved for Canadian distribution
Jun. 06, 2022 10:17 AM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) on Monday said Canada's drug regulator had granted approval for distribution of one of its powder disinfectants.
- NEOG said Health Canada's Natural and Non-Prescriptive Health Products Directorate Branch approved for distribution the company's Viroxide Super product.
- The Neogen Viroxide Super is a peroxygen-based powder disinfectant that can be used for the disinfection of animal housing and equipment, boot baths, vehicles, and other hard, non-porous surfaces.
- NEOG said the new approval expands its Canadian biosecurity portfolio.
- NEOG stock -0.5% to $25.97 in morning trade.