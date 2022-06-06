Nike battles StockX over NFTs, counterfeit shoes

Online resale marketplace StockX is fighting back in court over a counterfeiting claim from Nike (NYSE:NKE).

StockX defended its anti-counterfeiting measures and noted that Nike (NKE) has praised them in the past, according to a draft filing spotted by CNBC.

"In the past, Nike has sought to collaborate with StockX and has communicated confidence in the StockX authentication process," read the filing.

Nike and StockX ended up in court over the issue if NFTs of Nike shoes infringed on trademarks and could confuse customers. Nike (NKE) has big plans for NFTs in its upcoming metaverse, while StockX has argued it uses NFTs to digitally track ownership of physical products to increase efficiency and decrease cost for consumers. The issue goes to future revenue as Nike (NKE) is looking to make and sell virtual branded sneakers and apparel in the metaverse.

As part of the Nike lawsuit, the company stated that it was able to purchase four pairs of counterfeit shoes from StockX that were verified as authentic, one of which matched a StockX NFT.

In its defense, StockX said the allegations lack merit and demonstrate a lack of understanding of the modern marketplace. StockX claims its resale site is unique because all of the products on its marketplace are physically inspected and authenticated. The company also has a refund policy for the "rare case" where a counterfeit product might find its way into a consumer’s hands.

Read more Nike's metaverse plans.