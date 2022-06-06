NLS Pharmaceutics appoints Chad Hellmann as CFO

Jun. 06, 2022 10:29 AM ETNLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP -1.8%) has announced that Chad C. Hellmann has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
  • Serving most recently as CFO and co-portfolio manager of Arcus Ventures, Mr. Hellmann brings to NLS significant expertise in developing and implementing operational strategies and capital markets solutions for life sciences companies.
  • NLS also announces that Subhasis Roy has resigned as Interim CFO and will remain a consultant to the Co. through June 30, 2022 to assist with the CFO transition.
