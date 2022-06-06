ImmunityBio ASCO results show promise for therapies in bladder and pancreatic cancers

Jun. 06, 2022

Bladder Cancer

  • Data presented by ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Conference showed positive results from two trials in bladder cancer carcinoma and advanced pancreatic cancer.
  • In a pivotal trial, 71% of BCG-unresponsive patients treated with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) plus N-803 (Anktiva) who had failed on previous therapies demonstrated a complete response with median duration of 26.6 months. Also, there was 100% bladder cancer-specific overall survival at 24 months.
  • On May 23, ImmunityBio (IBRX) submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for N-803 plus BCG for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • In the phase 2 pancreatic cancer trial, patients treated with the Nant Cancer Vaccine, N-803 (Anktiva, IL-15 cytokine fusion protein), and an off-the-shelf PDL1-targeted high-affinity NK cell infusion, more than doubled median overall survival compared to historical overall survival with standard of care.
