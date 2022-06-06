Lexaria files pre-IND meeting request with FDA for its CBD-based hypertension treatment
Jun. 06, 2022 10:39 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) on Monday said it had filed a pre-investigational new drug (IND) application meeting request with the U.S. FDA for the development of its cannabidiol-based formulation, DehydraTECH-CBD, to treat hypertension.
- The FDA has confirmed Lexaria's filing and has provided a target date of July 30, subject to certain conditions being met.
- The purpose of the pre-IND meeting would be to confirm the details and acceptability of LEXX's ongoing development program. The company also expects to file its full IND application in late 2022 or early 2023.
- LEXX stock -0.7% to $2.18 in morning trade.