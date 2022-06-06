Russell 3000 rejig: AFRM, PTRA among added, IDEX, UAVS among deleted
- The Russell 3000 index will have a new look on June 27, before the market opens when 297 securities will be added and 301 securities will be deleted as part of the annual reconstitution.
- At 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, following notable industrial stocks will be added and deleted from the Russell 3000 Index.
- Notable additions include: Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA), Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL), Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), Joby Aviation (JOBY), Astra Space (ASTR), Microvast Holdings (MVST), Rocket Lab USA (RKLB), Lightning eMotors (ZEV), Archer Aviation (ACHR).
- Notable deletions include: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS), Yellow Corporation (YELL), Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE), Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), Rekor Systems (REKR), Iteris (ITI), U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX), INNOVATE (VATE).