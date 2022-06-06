Libya's largest oilfield back online

Libya: Who controls what. Balance of the opposing forces in Libya. Map with territories government of National Accord and Libyan National Army

  • Libya's 300kb/d Sharara field restarted production Saturday, after being shut for more than six weeks.
  • Output restarted June 4th and was running at 180kb/d by Sunday.
  • Libya is not one of the "core 10" OPEC members, so reduced output had no impact on recent, improved performance from the members subject to quota.
  • Crude (USO) has been quite resilient in the face of rising Russian exports, planned increases in OPEC production, and now reduced outages; as China emerges from pandemic-related lockdowns, investors are sure to remain focused on outage risk, particularly in the US, where hurricane season is just beginning.
