Libya's largest oilfield back online
Jun. 06, 2022 10:52 AM ETUSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Libya's 300kb/d Sharara field restarted production Saturday, after being shut for more than six weeks.
- Output restarted June 4th and was running at 180kb/d by Sunday.
- Libya is not one of the "core 10" OPEC members, so reduced output had no impact on recent, improved performance from the members subject to quota.
- Crude (USO) has been quite resilient in the face of rising Russian exports, planned increases in OPEC production, and now reduced outages; as China emerges from pandemic-related lockdowns, investors are sure to remain focused on outage risk, particularly in the US, where hurricane season is just beginning.