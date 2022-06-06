J.P. Morgan's second Lynstone special situation fund raises $2.4B
Jun. 06, 2022 10:52 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) Asset Management said Monday it raised $2.4B at its final closing for Lynstone Special Situations Fund, exceeding its $2B target.
- The fund intends to invest in stressed, distressed, and event-driven situations in European and North American private and public markets across the capital structure, "where underlying assets are potentially discounted due to illiquidity or market disruption and where an event or catalyst has the strong potential to drive a positive total return," the company said.
- The fund raised capital from a wide range of institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, foundations endowments, and wealth managers in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
- The Lynstone Fund II is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives unit.
- JPM closed its first Lynstone Special Situation Fund with $1.06B in capital raised in October 2019.