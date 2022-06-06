Consumer spending climbs 9% in May despite fading sentiment, BofA reports

Consumers appeared willing to spend more in May even in a backdrop of poor sentiment from worsened buying conditions, as claimed by Bank of America's (BAC) latest Consumer Checkpoint report.

Specifically, consumer spending increased 9% in May from a year ago, according to the report, which used BofA's aggregated credit and debit card spending data from its 67M consumer and small business clients. Credit card spending gained 16% Y/Y, while debit card spending rose 4%.

Also, payments growth across all channels climbed 6% Y/Y in May, from sources like wire payments and Automated Clearing House ("ACH"). Transaction volumes drifted up 8%.

With energy inflation taking hold, gasoline spending as a share of total card spending jumped tp 7.8% for the week ended May 28. That compares with an increase of 6.4% in February, BofA noted.

Spending per household boosts varied by region, with the South outpacing the rest of the U.S. Y/Y, while the Midwest lags.

"Our card data shows continued growth in consumer spending, but inflation is challenging households' purchasing power," said David Tinsley, senior economist for the Bank of America Institute. "That said, spending on services like travel and entertainment remained strong and households continued to have higher savings than they did before the pandemic. Overall, we still remain cautiously optimistic for the U.S. consumer."

On a macro level, liquidity has been shrinking in the U.S. when looking at personal saving as a percentage of disposable income. The saving rate last stood at 4.4% in April, down from 5.0% in March and 12.6% in April 2021, according to data from FRED. The saving crunch comes as the Fed prioritizes its goal of taming inflation by tightening monetary policy.

Earlier, more Americans hold dim view of U.S. economy, political system.