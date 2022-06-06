Australian court orders Google to pay $515K for defamation

Jun. 06, 2022 10:59 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • An Australian court has ordered Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to pay A$715,000 (about $515,000) to a former politician over two YouTube videos found to be defamatory.
  • A Federal Court justice decided that former New South Wales state deputy premier John Barilaro had been subject to a "relentless, racist, abusive and defamatory campaign conducted on YouTube."
  • Barilaro had sued Google and comedian Jordan Shanks over the videos. He said he wouldn't have sued if Google had taken down the videos as requested in December 2020.
  • "You’ve got to be either courageous or stupid to take on Google, and maybe it was a bit of both,” Barilaro said.
  • The judge said the videos drew tens of thousands of views and earned Google thousands. Google eventually abandoned all defenses against the suit.
  • Alphabet stock is among the S&P 500's top few performers Monday, though: (GOOG) +3.8%; (GOOGL) +3.6%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.