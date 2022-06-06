Australian court orders Google to pay $515K for defamation
Jun. 06, 2022 10:59 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- An Australian court has ordered Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to pay A$715,000 (about $515,000) to a former politician over two YouTube videos found to be defamatory.
- A Federal Court justice decided that former New South Wales state deputy premier John Barilaro had been subject to a "relentless, racist, abusive and defamatory campaign conducted on YouTube."
- Barilaro had sued Google and comedian Jordan Shanks over the videos. He said he wouldn't have sued if Google had taken down the videos as requested in December 2020.
- "You’ve got to be either courageous or stupid to take on Google, and maybe it was a bit of both,” Barilaro said.
- The judge said the videos drew tens of thousands of views and earned Google thousands. Google eventually abandoned all defenses against the suit.
- Alphabet stock is among the S&P 500's top few performers Monday, though: (GOOG) +3.8%; (GOOGL) +3.6%.