Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) said Monday that it is setting a goal to become a "nature positive" mining company by 2030 including through conserving or rehabilitating at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by its mining activities.

Teck (TECK) said it will take immediate action towards achieving the goal through land conservation investments that will protect 14K hectares of wildlife habitat and ecosystems in Canada and Chile, equivalent to more than 40% of its current mining footprint.

The miner said its moves to become nature positive by 2030 means its conservation, protection and restoration of land and biodiversity will exceed the disturbance caused by mining activities from a 2020 baseline.

