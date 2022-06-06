Oracle jumps as Morgan Stanley says risk-reward presents 'interesting opportunity'

NYSE: ORCL Oracle () shares rose nearly 4% on Monday after investment firm Morgan Stanley said the stock of the IT services giant presented an "interesting opportunity."

) shares and a per-share price target of $88, noted that there is "increased confidence" the company can see a "modest revenue acceleration" in fiscal 2023 and grow above pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period of times. Analyst Keith Weiss, who has an outperform rating on Oracle ( ORCL

After speaking to investors, Weiss pointed out that high margin businesses such as Oracle's ( ORCL ) that trade at "reasonable valuations" are seen as safe in an environment of rising interest rates and multiple compression.

"From that perspective, we'd argue that Oracle presents an interesting opportunity for better-than-expected EPS growth in a choppy marketplace," Weiss wrote in a note to clients.

In addition, Weiss also said that Oracle ( ORCL ) is likely to grow current revenue performance obligations at "mid-single-digit growth," which could indicate mid-single-digit revenue growth, well-short of the "double-digit" guidance management previously provided.

However, there are several reasons to believe growth will be above normal, as Chief Information Officer spending intentions with Oracle "as a vendor inflected positive for the first time in several years" and the company's database business continues to show mid-single-digit growth.