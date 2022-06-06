Oracle jumps as Morgan Stanley says risk-reward presents 'interesting opportunity'
Jun. 06, 2022 11:08 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)CERNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares rose nearly 4% on Monday after investment firm Morgan Stanley said the stock of the IT services giant presented an "interesting opportunity."
Analyst Keith Weiss, who has an outperform rating on Oracle (ORCL) shares and a per-share price target of $88, noted that there is "increased confidence" the company can see a "modest revenue acceleration" in fiscal 2023 and grow above pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period of times.
After speaking to investors, Weiss pointed out that high margin businesses such as Oracle's (ORCL) that trade at "reasonable valuations" are seen as safe in an environment of rising interest rates and multiple compression.
"From that perspective, we'd argue that Oracle presents an interesting opportunity for better-than-expected EPS growth in a choppy marketplace," Weiss wrote in a note to clients.
In addition, Weiss also said that Oracle (ORCL) is likely to grow current revenue performance obligations at "mid-single-digit growth," which could indicate mid-single-digit revenue growth, well-short of the "double-digit" guidance management previously provided.
However, there are several reasons to believe growth will be above normal, as Chief Information Officer spending intentions with Oracle "as a vendor inflected positive for the first time in several years" and the company's database business continues to show mid-single-digit growth.
Separately, there has also been momentum in the enterprise resource planning area, according to comments made by Oracle (ORCL) CTO and co-founder Larry Ellison.
Oracle's (ORCL) $28B purchase of Cerner (CERN) is set to close this week after it recently received all the necessary approvals, including one from the European Commission.