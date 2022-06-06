MicroVision, Groupon to be added to Russell Microcap Index; Exela, Remark to be deleted
- MicroVision (MVIS) and Groupon (GRPN) are among the technology companies set to enter the U.S. broad market Russell Microcap Index, while Exela Technologies (XELA) and Remark Holdings (MARK) are among the ones set to leave.
- As part of the 34th annual Russell US Indexes Reconstitution, the exchange has added 55 tech companies to a preliminary list, and deleted 23, effective Jun. 24, after market close.
- Other notable additions are AvePoint (AVPT), Bit Digital (BTBT), Bandwidth (BAND), Vroom (VRM), Yext (YEXT), Aeva Technologies (AEVA), Ouster (OUST), indie Semiconductor (INDI), Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) and BTCS (BTCS).
- Other notable deletions are Inpixon (INPX), Waitr Holdings (WTRH), Sigma Labs (SASI), eMagin (EMAN), Akerna (KERN), Verb Technology (VERB), Kubient (KBNT), BSQUARE (BSQR), WiSA Technologies (WISA) and Data I/O (DAIO).