AeroClean stock jumps 13% following FDA clearance for air purification technology

AeroClean (AERC) stock rallied 13% Monday morning following news that the US Food and Drug Administration has green lighted the medtech company's proprietary Purgo air purification technology.

Shares of AeroClean opened at $2.48 and hit a high of $3.03 before moving lower. The stock recently changed hands at $2.67, up 13%, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Et.

AeroClean said Monday that it has received FDA clearance for its Purgo medical-grade air sanitization technology, which it says can eliminate 99.99% of airborne microbes, including the virus that causes COVID-19. The technology utilizes HEPA air filtration and UV irradiation to kill germs.

The Florida-based company went public on Nov. 24 , raising $25M through an initial public offering. The shares soared in their market debut to close nearly 700% higher.

The stock plunged on Nov. 30 and has trended lower since. The shares were trading 73% below their IPO price of $10 per share as of Monday morning.

