Lucid, Airbnb, Roblox among consumer stocks to be added to Russell 3000 Index and Kirkland's, XL, Arcimoto among deleted

Jun. 06, 2022 11:36 AM ETLAZY, SFT, DS, CURI, AQB, NLS, FUV, NBEV, RMO, GNUS, XL, KIRK, GENI, BBW, BBIG, EXPR, CENN, CMLS, HTZ, WISH, LAZR, LMNR, RBLX, ABNB, LCIDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • At 2022 Russell indexes 34th annual reconstitution, following Consumer Discretionary/Consumer Staples stocks are among the list that will be added to and deleted from the Russell 3000 Index.
  • Notable Additions include: Lucid Group (LCID), Airbnb (ABNB), Roblox (RBLX), Luminar Technologies (LAZR), ContextLogic (WISH), Hertz Global (HTZ), Cumulus Media (CMLS), Cenntro Electric Group (CENN), Express (EXPR), Vinco Ventures (BBIG), Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW), Genius Sports (GENI).
  • Notable Deletions include: Kirkland's (KIRK), XL Fleet (XL), Genius Brands International (GNUS), Romeo Power (RMO), NewAge (NBEV), Arcimoto (FUV), Nautilus (NLS), AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), CuriosityStream (CURI), Drive Shack (DS), Shift Technologies (SFT), Lazydays Holdings (LAZY).
  • Changes effective on June 24, 2022 after market closes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.