Lucid, Airbnb, Roblox among consumer stocks to be added to Russell 3000 Index and Kirkland's, XL, Arcimoto among deleted
- At 2022 Russell indexes 34th annual reconstitution, following Consumer Discretionary/Consumer Staples stocks are among the list that will be added to and deleted from the Russell 3000 Index.
- Notable Additions include: Lucid Group (LCID), Airbnb (ABNB), Roblox (RBLX), Luminar Technologies (LAZR), ContextLogic (WISH), Hertz Global (HTZ), Cumulus Media (CMLS), Cenntro Electric Group (CENN), Express (EXPR), Vinco Ventures (BBIG), Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW), Genius Sports (GENI).
- Notable Deletions include: Kirkland's (KIRK), XL Fleet (XL), Genius Brands International (GNUS), Romeo Power (RMO), NewAge (NBEV), Arcimoto (FUV), Nautilus (NLS), AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), CuriosityStream (CURI), Drive Shack (DS), Shift Technologies (SFT), Lazydays Holdings (LAZY).
- Changes effective on June 24, 2022 after market closes.