J&J's Carvykti demonstrates durable response in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma
Jun. 06, 2022 11:27 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen division said that heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma treated with Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) achieved a durable response a median of 28 months follow-up.
- Results showed that progression-free survival and overall survival at 28 months was, respectively, 55% and 70%.
- Janssen noted that no new long-term safety signals were found in the follow-up.
- Carvykti was just approved in late February for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.