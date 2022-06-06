J&J's Carvykti demonstrates durable response in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma

Jun. 06, 2022 11:27 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Micrograph of myeloma neoplasm from bone marrow aspirate

OGphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen division said that heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma treated with Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) achieved a durable response a median of 28 months follow-up.
  • Results showed that progression-free survival and overall survival at 28 months was, respectively, 55% and 70%.
  • Janssen noted that no new long-term safety signals were found in the follow-up.
  • Carvykti was just approved in late February for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.