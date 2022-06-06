Coinbase Global, Sofi among the top ten financial additions to Russell 3000 Index, Ocwen Financial, Metromile among top deletions
- In its 34th annual Russell indexes annual reconstitution, following financials/real estates stocks will be added to and deleted from the Russell 3000 Index.
- While UnitedHealth and Nvidia replaced financial companies JPMorgan Chase and Visa in top 10 largest companies by market cap in Russell 3000 Index/Russell 1000 Index, Berkshire Hathaway retained its 6th position in the top 10.
- Notable additions: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), CBL & Associates (CBL), Compass Diversified (CODI), Root (ROOT), Bakkt (BKKT), Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG), Cedar Realty Trust (CDR), WeWork (WE).
- Significant deletions: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE), GoHealth (GOCO), Maiden (MHLD), Rafael (RFL), Great Ajax (AJX), United Insurance (UIHC), Greenhill (GHL), Fathom (FTHM), Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
- The changes are effective on June 24 after market opens.