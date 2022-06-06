Russel Microcap revamp: consumer discretionary/staples stocks Lordstown, GrowGeneration among additions, Genius Brands, NewAge among losing spot

Jun. 06, 2022 11:33 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), GRWG, WISH, TTCF, CENNWW, APPH, REAL, GENI, POSH, GNUS, NBEV, CIDM, WTER, FRG, EVRI, GMBL, HOFV, RKDA, HYREBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Russell indexes annual reconstitution 2022 preliminary list is out and we are listing below notable companies in the Consumer Discretionary/Consumer Staples sectors which are scheduled for addition or deletion to the Russell Microcap Index.
  • Changes become effective before market opens on June 27.
  • Notable additions: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN), WW International (WW), AppHarvest (APPH), The RealReal (REAL), Genius Sports (GENI), Poshmark (POSH).
  • Notable deletions: Genius Brands International (GNUS), NewAge (NBEV), Cinedigm (CIDM), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), Franchise Group (FRG), Everi (EVRI), Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL), Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV), Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), HyreCar (HYRE).
