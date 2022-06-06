Russel Microcap revamp: consumer discretionary/staples stocks Lordstown, GrowGeneration among additions, Genius Brands, NewAge among losing spot
- The Russell indexes annual reconstitution 2022 preliminary list is out and we are listing below notable companies in the Consumer Discretionary/Consumer Staples sectors which are scheduled for addition or deletion to the Russell Microcap Index.
- Changes become effective before market opens on June 27.
- Notable additions: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN), WW International (WW), AppHarvest (APPH), The RealReal (REAL), Genius Sports (GENI), Poshmark (POSH).
- Notable deletions: Genius Brands International (GNUS), NewAge (NBEV), Cinedigm (CIDM), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), Franchise Group (FRG), Everi (EVRI), Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL), Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV), Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), HyreCar (HYRE).