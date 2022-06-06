Disclosing data from a global Phase 2/3 trial, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) announced on Monday that its drug combination, Tafinlar and Mekinist, reduced the risk of disease progression or death for a type of childhood brain cancer by more than two thirds compared to chemotherapy.

The trial involving more than 100 patients aged 1 to 17 years was designed to evaluate the oral treatment compared to chemotherapy in BRAF V600 pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) requiring first systemic treatment.

Highlights of the results include a statistically significant overall response rate (ORR) of 47% for the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination compared to 11% in those who received chemotherapy.

Data also indicate a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 20.1 months for the drug combo compared to 7.4 months for chemotherapy at 18.9 months of median follow up.

Gliomas are the commonest form of central nervous system tumor in children. About 15% – 20% of all pediatric low-grade glioma are believed to harbor the BRAF V600 mutations.

While the safety profile of the Tafinlar + Mekinist was consistent with the previous findings for the combination, pyrexia, headache and vomiting were found to be the most common adverse events.

Among patients evaluable for safety, 47% and 4% in the Tafinlar + Mekinist arm indicated grade 3 or higher adverse events and AEs-related discontinuations, compared to 94% and 18% of patients in the chemotherapy arm, respectively.

The results are scheduled for a presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on Monday, Novartis (NVS) said, adding that the company expects to submit the data as part of future regulatory submissions for the therapy.

Read: U.S. biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2 trial designed to evaluate its oral experimental therapy mirdametinib in children and young adults with low-grade glioma.