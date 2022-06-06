Jack Ma's Ant Group starts up Singapore-based digital bank

Jack Ma's Ant Group unveiled ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank operating in Singapore, after the fintech received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to commence operations on June 2, the company said in a statement Monday.

The digital bank will focus on serving local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises ("SME"), especially those engaging in cross-border operations for global expansion, it said.

"Amid rapid acceleration in the digital economy, business models are changing and pivoting to become digital-first, if not adopting a hybrid model. Financial services have to evolve and be where SMEs are doing their businesses digitally," said Toh Su Mei, CEO of ANEXT Bank.

The new digital bank also signed a two-year memorandum of understanding with Proxtera to jointly create an open framework for all participating financial institutions as they provide financing and risk mitigation support for SMEs and platforms in global trade.

Proxtera is an entity supported by MAS, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, and private sector entities to enable cross-border trade among SMEs and businesses by making marketplaces efficient and discoverable globally with embedded financing, fulfillment services and SME empowerment.

As part of its soft launch, ANEXT Bank previewed its ANEXT Business Account, a dual-currency deposit account with security measures including three-factor authentication verification and features such as remote onboarding and daily interest.

Ant Group's initial public offering was reported in March to be delayed indefinitely as China cracked down on the tech industry.