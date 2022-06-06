Cisco starts detailing security cloud strategy
Jun. 06, 2022 11:31 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is rolling out a new strategic vision on a security cloud strategy - a "unified platform for end-to-end security across hybrid multi-cloud environments."
- It's designing the Cisco Security Cloud to be "the industry's most open platform, protecting the integrity of the entire IT ecosystem - without public cloud lock-in."
- The platform will offer threat prevention, detection, response and remediation at scale, the company says
- "With the complexity of hybrid work, continued acceleration of cloud adoption, and the ever-advancing threat landscape, organizations are looking for a trusted partner to help them achieve security resilience," says Cisco's general manager of Security and Collaboration, Jeetu Patel. "We believe Cisco is uniquely positioned due to its scale, breadth of solutions and cloud-neutral business model to meet their needs."
- Cisco stock is up 0.5% Monday morning.
