Saia LTL Freight continues to expand its northern Illinois operations
Jun. 06, 2022 11:34 AM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA +3.6%) has announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in Rockford, Illinois, which is the second facility opened west of Chicago by the carrier this year.
- With the opening of this latest terminal, Saia remains focused on building density in its network and providing customers more direct shipping points to the significant freight markets in northern Illinois.
- Beyond this opening, Saia will commence operations at two additional terminals later this month.
- "Our new Rockford facility will be our 179th terminal, supplementing the recent opening of our new location in La Salle as well as our four other Illinois terminals,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull.