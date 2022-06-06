Diamond Offshore, Volta among energy/utilities stocks to join Russell Microcap Index; Peabody Energy, Tellurian to leave

  • FTSE Russell has released a preliminary lists of companies set to join or leave the Russell Microcap Index as part of its 2022 annual reconstitution.
  • Following energy and utilities companies are slated to join the index: Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Volta (NYSE:VLTA), TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC), U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG), Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA), ESS Tech (GWH), Enservco (ENSV), Harsco (HSC), Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) and Superior Drilling Products (SDPI), among others.
  • Energy/utilities firms leaving the index include: Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Tellurian (NYSE:TELL), Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH), Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG), Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), Ranger Oil (ROCC), Civitas Resources (CIVI), Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) and Crescent Energy Company (CRGY), among others.
  • This year’s changes will take place after US equity markets close Friday, June 24.
