Japanese Yen hits twenty-year low as yield gap with U.S. expands
Jun. 06, 2022 11:45 AM ETiShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ), DXJ, FXYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Yen is weakening to a two-decade low against the U.S. dollar, as the spread between Japan and the U.S.'s 10-year government bond yields further widen.
- The Japanese currency, the worst performer in G-10 this year, is sliding over 0.70% to 131.52 against the greenback as of shortly before Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- While the Bank of Japan has aimed to keep its 10-year benchmark rate at around 0.25%, the 10-year UST yield keep climbing, recently perking up nearly eight basis points to 3.03%.
- The widening spread "makes Tsys more attractive and keeps demand for the USD elevated vs. the yen," Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, wrote in a Twitter post.
- In the beginning of May, Japanese money managers sold nearly $60B of Treasuries over the past three months.