Sports Illustrated owner Arena Group sees stock soar 25%

Jun. 06, 2022

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates Launch Of The 2021 Issue At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment

Sports Illustrated owner Arena Group (AREN) saw its stock soar 25% in morning trading Monday.

Shares of the media group opened at $11.42 and hit a high of $13.95 in mid-morning trading. The stock last changed hands at $13.39, up 25%, at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET.

AREN, which recently changed its name from TheMaven, uplisted its shares to NYSE and held an initial public offering in February. In addition to Sports Illustrated, the company also owns publications such as Parade and TheStreet, a Seeking Alpha competitor.

