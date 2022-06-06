Nevada Sunrise skyrockets on preliminary lithium discovery in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTCPK:NVSGF) +27.6% in Monday's trading after saying it detected "highly significant" values of lithium from two boreholes at the Gemini lithium project in Nevada.

Nevada Sunrise (OTCPK:NVSGF) said it drilled two reverse circulation boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April, and the results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments and lithium-in-water in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization.

The company said it is evaluating the samples in detail and plans additional drilling after it receives an amendment to its current Bureau of Land Management drilling permit, which will be required to cover its newly expanded land position.

Lithium prices have surged in recent years, but analysts at Goldman Sachs recently predicted prices will decline sharply over the next two years.