Inovio Pharma, Bionano Genomics among health care stocks to join Russell Microcap Index; Tonix Pharma, iBio to leave
- FTSE Russell has released a preliminary lists of companies set to join or leave the Russell Microcap Index as part of its 2022 annual reconstitution.
- Notable health care additions include: Inovio Pharma (INO), Bionano Genomics (BNGO), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Ocugen (OCGN), bluebird bio (BLUE), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Butterfly Network (BFLY), Nano-X Imaging (NNOX), Omeros (OMER), Endo International (ENDP).
- Notable health care deletions include: Asensus Surgical (ASXC), Organovo (ONVO), Mind Medicine (MNMD), Athersys (ATHX), Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), iBio (NYSE:IBIO), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD), Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN).
- This year’s changes will take place on June 24, after markets close.