Pfizer to invest $120M to expand U.S. production of COVID-19 pill
Jun. 06, 2022 12:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced a $120M worth of investment on Monday to expand the production capacity at the company’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, facility in support of the U.S.-based manufacturing of its COVID-19 oral treatment, Paxlovid.
- A therapeutic combination comprised of the protease inhibitor, nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332], and older antiviral ritonavir, Paxlovid, was granted the FDA authorization in December for at-risk adult patients with COVID-19.
- The investment is earmarked for the production of nirmatrelvir to boost the manufacturing of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and registered starting materials (RSMs), chemical compounds that will be subsequently converted to API.
- With the production of nearly 17M Paxlovid courses, Pfizer (PFE) has so far delivered 12M treatment courses to 37 countries, including 5M to the U.S.
- In May, the company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for Paxlovid at approximately $22B even as the drug became the leading COVID-19 therapy prescribed in the U.S. in recent months.