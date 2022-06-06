Matterport and UiPath among top tech names added to Russell 3000 Index; NXP Semiconductor and JFrog among deleted
- Following technology stocks will be preliminarily added/deleted to/from the Russell 3000 Index:
- Additions include: AvePoint (AVPT +1.0%); Bumble (BMBL +3.3%); Confluent (CFLT +0.8%); IonQ (IONQ +2.7%); Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR +1.0%); PubMatic (PUBM +0.2%); UiPath (PATH +0.9%); ZoomInfo technologies (ZI -0.3%) WM Technology (MAPS -0.5%); Kaleyra (KLR +11.2%)
- Deletions include: NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI -1.5%); JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG -7.8%); GAN (GAN +1.5%) Kopin (KOPN +1.1%); VirnetX (VHC +8.6%); Vroom (VRM -6.9%); Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI -0.4%); EMCORE (EMKR +0.1%); comScore (SCOR -1.4%); NVE (NVEC +0.2%)
- Changes effective on June 24, 2022 after market closes.