Athabasca Oil updates investors - higher production on solid execution
Jun. 06, 2022 12:04 PM ETATHOFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) released an operational updated ahead of the market open Monday. Sharing updates on Q2 turnaround activity, deleveraging targets and index inclusion:
- Turnarounds - the Leismer turnaround was executed on time and on budget, with production returning to 20kb/d; the Company now expects to hit the high-end of its 33-34kboe/d annual guide.
- Debt - 100% of near-term free cash flow is to be used to reduced debt, and the Company has already redeemed C$141m of term debt in 2022; annual free cash flow guidance of C$180m was maintained, though this figure anticipates $85/b WTI oil prices in 2022.
- Index - on June 3 S&P Dow Jones Indices announced their quarterly rebalance, and Athabasca (OTCPK:ATHOF) will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite index as of June 20.
As Q2 results near, investors are sure to remain focused on the potential for increased free cash flow guidance. On existing guidance, the shares look expensive; however, the $85 oil price assumption looks dated and is likely to be increased with Q2 results.