Linde and Piedmont Lithium join Russell 3000; Meta Materials removed: Annual Rebalancing

Jun. 06, 2022 12:04 PM ETLinde plc (LIN), PLL, MMAT, SSRMPPTA, NNBR, MBII, ZY, GATO, FEAM, PRM, DC, HYMC, LXU, ORGN, RFPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • FTSE Russell on Monday has released its preliminary list of companies set to enter or leave the Russell 3000 Index, effective market close on June 24.
  • Basic Material stocks taking the spotlight at the conclusion of Russell 3000 annual rebalancing include:
  • Additions: Linde (NYSE:LIN) +1%; Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) -0.4%; Resolute Forest Products (RFP)+16.4%; SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) -2.5%; Origin Materials (ORGN) +4.8%; LSB Industries (LXU) -6%; Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) +3.4%; Dakota Gold (DC) +18%; Perimeter Solutions (PRM) -1%; and 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) -3%.
  • Deletions: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) -3%; Gatos Silver (GATO) -8%; Zymergen (ZY) +5.8%; Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) -0.4%; NN (NNBR) +4.8%; and Perpetua Resources (PPTA) -8%.
  • To note, "United States' total equity market capitalization of the broad market Russell 3000 Index is down 5.9% to $44.9 trillion as of May 6, 2022," reported FTSE Russell.
