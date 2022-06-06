Aurora Cannabis stock dips despite upgrade at Stifel on US$172.5M offering
Jun. 06, 2022 12:16 PM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) received an upgrade at Stifel Nicolaus to Hold from Sell with a price target of C$2.15, down from C$2.50 citing the Canadian company's 'enhanced' liquidity position after the ~US$172.5M bought deal offering of units.
- Analyst W. Andrew Carter noted that the ACB's recent underperformance considers the incremental dilution and the added liability from the attached warrants. But, the underperformance does not takes into consideration the company's enhanced liquidity and reduced balance sheet risk.
- Aurora's stock slumped and closed -38.46% on May 27, the day it announced the upsized offering.
- The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of Aurora and Canadian cannabis peers listed in the U.S., Canopy Growth, Cronos Group and OrganiGram:
- In total, the company raised ~US$172.5M in gross proceeds via the sale of 70.4M units, including ~9.2M units to underwriters, at US$2.45 per unit.