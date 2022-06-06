IBM acquires cybersecurity firm Randori, terms not disclosed

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) said on Monday that it intends to acquire Boston-based cyber security firm Randori to pair with its existing offerings.
  • A hacker-led firm, Randori offers software that lets security teams "discover gaps, assess risks, and improve their security posture over time by delivering an authentic attack experience at scale," IBM said in a statement.
  • After the deal closes, IBM (IBM) will integrate Randori's attack surface management software with IBM Security QRadar.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but IBM (IBM) added that Randori would be its fourth acquisition since the start of the year and 20th purchase since Arvind Krishna became Chief Executive in April 2020.
  • IBM (IBM) shares rose 1.5% to $143.30 on Monday.
  • Last month, IBM (IBM) signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) to offer a broad array of its software catalog as Software-as-a-Service on AWS.
