Valaris, Noble among notable energy & utility additions to Russell 3000; Advent removed
- In its preliminary annual 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution, the following energy and utility companies will be added to and deleted from the Russell 3000 index:
- Notable additions - Valaris (NYSE:VAL), Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), EVgo (EVGO), Noble (NE), Battalion Oil (BATL), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Enviva (EVA), Volta (VLTA), Gulfport Energy (GPOR).
- Deletions - Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Beam Global (BEEM), Cadiz (CDZI), Matrix Service (MTRX) and Sharps Compliance (SMED).
- Changes effective from June 24, after the market closes.