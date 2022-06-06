Valaris, Noble among notable energy & utility additions to Russell 3000; Advent removed

Jun. 06, 2022 12:20 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL), WFRD, SD, ADN, AMSCEVGO, NE, BATL, DO, EVA, VLTA, GPOR, BEEM, CDZI, MTRX, SMEDBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Oil Pumps And Rig At Sunset By The Sea

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • In its preliminary annual 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution, the following energy and utility companies will be added to and deleted from the Russell 3000 index:
  • Notable additions - Valaris (NYSE:VAL), Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), EVgo (EVGO), Noble (NE), Battalion Oil (BATL), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Enviva (EVA), Volta (VLTA), Gulfport Energy (GPOR).
  • Deletions - Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Beam Global (BEEM), Cadiz (CDZI), Matrix Service (MTRX) and Sharps Compliance (SMED).
  • Changes effective from June 24, after the market closes.
