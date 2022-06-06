VBI Vaccines updated phase 2 glioblastoma data shows continued overall survival benefit
Jun. 06, 2022 12:26 PM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)GSKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Updated phase 2 data from VBI Vaccines' (NASDAQ:VBIV) cancer vaccine candidate VBI-1901 found 18-month overall survival of 25% in one arm and 40% in another in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).
- In the first arm, VBI-1901 was adjuvanted with granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). In the second, the vaccine was given with GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) AS01B Adjuvant System2
- VBI Vaccines (VBIV) said it will add patients in the current trial and add a control arm in Q3. The company added it plans to initiate a phase 2 trial of VBI-1901 in primary GBM in Q4.
- VBI Vaccines' (VBIV) hepatitis b vaccine PreHevbri recently won approval in the U.K.