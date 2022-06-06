Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) opened a new trading floor Monday in the same space where it was founded in 1973 as the first listed options exchange in the U.S. This one, though, integrates open outcry with electronic trading mechanisms.

The new trading floor occupies more than 40K square feet on two floors of the Chicago Board of Trade Building. The company said it features enhanced technology capabilities and a flexible, open environment to facilitate efficient interaction among traders. It houses 10 trading pits, including S&P 500 Index options, Cboe Volatility Index options, Russell 2000 Index, and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust options pits.

The floor provides market-makers and brokers with more space, including expanded capacity to meet demand from firms looking to support additional floor-based traders, Cboe (CBOE) said. More than 330 individual technology-equipped kiosks on the floor will allow traders to plug in and use their devices.

"Our customers continue to find value in open outcry trading, especially for executing larger, more complex orders, and rely on the floor for price discovery and the deep liquidity provided by our market-makers and floor brokers," said Chris Isaacson, CBOE executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Cboe (CBOE) reopened its trading floor on June 15, 2020 after switching to electronic-only trading mode on March 16 due to the pandemic.