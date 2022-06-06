IMX score falls in May to 5.86

Jun. 06, 2022 12:54 PM ETV, AAL, WMT, XOM, MRK, DIS, AMD, NVDA, AAPL, AMZNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • May TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: 5.86 vs. 6.33 in April.
  • "In May, though, uncertainty and cautious outlooks from reporting companies and analysts drove investors to the sidelines,” according to Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist, TD Ameritrade. "For the first time since December ‘21, TD Ameritrade clients were net sellers of equities in May.”
  • Clients were net sellers of equities in May, but were once again strong buyers of fixed income instruments.
  • Some of the popular equity names bought in May were: Apple (AAPL +0.5%); Amazon.com (AMZN +2.5%); NVIDIA (NVDA +0.5%); Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -0.9%); Walt Disney (DIS -0.3%)

  • Names sold during the period included: Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4%); Walmart (WMT -0.1%); American Airlines Group (AAL +0.3%) Visa (V +0.7%)

