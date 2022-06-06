Johnson & Johnson breached vaccine contract, Emergent says

  • Contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) disclosed on Monday that the company notified Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) of a material breach of a contract between the two parties to produce the pharma giant’s COVID-19 shot.
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals of J&J (JNJ) and Emergent’s (EBS) subsidiary Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, LLC signed an agreement in July 2020 for drug substance manufacturing of the COVID-19 shot for up to five years.
  • On June 06, the Emergent (EBS) unit has informed Janssen that the latter has breached the contract, which was originally valued at nearly $480M in the first two years.
  • As reasons, it has cited, among other things, the decision by Janssen to end the deal without meeting its minimum requirements.
  • Emergent (EBS) estimates that at the time of its notice to Janssen the company is entitled to approximately $125M – $420M from its partner if the deal were to be ended.
  • A production mix-up at Emergent’s (EBS) Baltimore plant made 15M doses of J&J’s (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine doses useless last year.
