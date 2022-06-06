Natural gas now more expensive than oil was pre-pandemic
- US natural gas (UNG) prices rose more than 9.0% in early trading Monday, as the market continued to search for a price to balance supply and demand.
- WTI (CL1:COM) for July 2022 delivery is now trading at ~$119/b; however, pre-pandemic, WTI (CL1:COM) for July 2022 delivery was trading at ~$50/b:
- In the years preceding the pandemic, Henry Hub (NG1:COM) traded for ~$3.00/Mmbtu ($17.4/boe), but realizations for many producers were at a steep discount to the hub price, as pipeline constraints often resulted in negative in-basin prices or flaring.
- Fast forward to today, and one Mmbtu of gas (NG1:COM) trades for ~$9.30 -- on an energy equivalent basis, one barrel of oil contains the same amount of energy as 5.8Mmbtus of gas, highlighting that natural gas now trades at ~$54 per barrel oil equivalent (boe).
- Natural gas names like SM (SM), Range (RRC) and EQT (EQT) are rallying, up 2-5% Monday and up 75-125% year to date.
- However, many oil-focused E&Ps like Devon (DVN), Pioneer (PXD) and EOG (EOG), produce almost 50% natural gas -- suggesting a significant portion of volumes previously sold at breakeven prices (or worse) could fetch as much as now, as what analysts thought oil (USO) would fetch pre-pandemic.
- Looking ahead to Q2 earnings, analysts are sure to be focused on surprise cash flow results, and perhaps increased guidance from oil-focused producers, as a result of the extremely strong natural gas market.