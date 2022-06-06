Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) said Monday it has completed 20 miles of biogas pipeline and received approval for construction of the remaining 19 miles of pipeline in Merced County, California, with completion set for Q4 2022.

Once complete, Aemetis (AMTX) says its biogas digesters and clean-up facility will produce more than 1.65M MMBtu of renewable natural gas each year.

The system will eliminate emissions from ~1M cars annually and ~5M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide.

The pipeline project and the $12M biogas cleanup facility are funded in part by a $4.2M grant from the California Energy Commission.

