Despite the stock soaring to new heights, executives at Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are trimming positions.

Shares of the Michigan-based transportation services company rose over 2% in the latter half of Monday’s trading, touching an all-time high share price at over $120 per share at the intraday high. The gain adds to an over 50% gain in the past year, significantly outperforming the broader market.

However, recent SEC data reflects a significant amount of insider selling in recent weeks. According to recent form 4 filings, Board Director Sandra Pierce, CEO Roger Penske, President Robert Kurnick, CFO Michelle Hulgrave, as well as Vice Presidents Shane Spradlin and Claude Denker all initiated significant stock sales in early June.

Over 73,000 shares have been offloaded since the start of June, according to the SEC data. In total, that amount accounted for about $8.48 million in sales to start the month.

To be sure, the insiders selling to start June remain significant shareholders in the company. For example, CEO Roger Penske still holds 622,721 shares even after his recent sales. The company's latest 10-K notes that "through entities affiliated with Penske Corporation (PAG +2.8%)" Penske is the firm's largest shareholder and remains in this top spot this month.

