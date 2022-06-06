Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares rally 23%, up 67% from IPO price

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) stock shot up 23% midday Monday, with the shares now trading 67% above their initial public offering price.

Shares of the cybersecurity firm opened at $7.09 and reached a session high of $9.45 late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $8.37, up 23%, at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

The company announced on June 2 that it had completed its acquisition of cybersecurity and compliance services provider Creatrix.

Cerberus (CISO) uplisted its shares to Nasdaq on Jan.14 and held an IPO. The company priced 2M shares at $5 per share, raising $10M.

For a more in-depth look at CISO, check out SA contributor Daniel Jones's "Cerberus Cyber Sentinel: A Fascinating Cybersecurity Prospect for Speculative Investors".