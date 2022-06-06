Yandex board offers support to ex-CEO amid EU sanctions
Jun. 06, 2022 1:21 PM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The board at Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has weighed in on the EU's sanctioning of its recently resigned CEO/Executive Director, Arkady Volozh.
- "We were extremely disappointed to learn that our Founder and CEO, Arkady Volozh, was sanctioned by the EU. We believe this decision to be wholly unjust and based on an inaccurate understanding of Arkady and what Yandex is all about," the board said in a Monday statement.
- "Rather than being sanctioned, Arkady should be lauded for building, from the ground up, one of the most independent, modern and progressive companies in Russia and one of the most innovative companies in Europe; a true pioneer in search, ride hailing, maps and navigation, and autonomous vehicles to name but a few of the areas where Yandex excels."
- The board says it will offer support to Volozh as he looks to "appeal and overturn his unfounded designation."
- Trading in Yandex has been suspended since Feb. 28, coinciding with the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Volozh, the company's co-founder, on Friday stepped down from the posts of executive director and CEO alongside the sanctions.