Airbnb increases market share in latest read from M Science

Jun. 06, 2022 1:32 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)EXPE, VCSABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Spending on the homeshare Industry was up by 57.1% for the week ending May 22, compared to the prepandemic level from three years ago, according to a data read from M Science.

Volume index growth was largely consistent with the previous week, while average order value remains very elevated with a 73.0% jump from the 2019 levels.

In terms of spending market share, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) lead the market for the week by a wide margin with 74.6% of the market share. Expedia's (EXPE) VRBO property had a market share of 20.8%, which was a drop from the prior week. Vacasa (VCSA) continued to make up a relatively small portion of the industry accounting with just 4.6% of the total market.

Airbnb's (ABNB) cancellation rate for the week ended on May 22 was reported to be at 13.3%.

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) rose 0.96% on Monday and are 29.94% lower on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Expedia (EXPE) rose 1.09% on Monday and are 28.04% lower on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Vacasa (VCSA) fell 7.75% on Monday and are down 51.18% YTD.

Compare growth and valuation marks on Airbnb, Expedia and Vacasa side by side.

