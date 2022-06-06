Bavarian Nordic to deliver extra 36,000 monkeypox vaccine doses this week – HHS
Jun. 06, 2022 1:34 PM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF)BVNRYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.S. has requested Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) to deliver 36K monkeypox vaccine doses this week, adding to over 36K doses already available in the strategic national stockpile, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday.
- The vaccine named Jynneos is indicated for both monkeypox and smallpox viruses in the U.S. Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) has more than 1M U.S.-owned Jynneos doses on hand and the company can manufacture another 16.4M doses if needed, according to HHS.
- So far, the U.S. has confirmed 25 cases of monkeypox, a rare viral disease usually detected in Africa. As of Friday, the government has shipped about 1,200 vaccine doses and 100 courses of treatment within the country in response to the outbreak.
- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 30 countries have reported more than 911 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases so far since the recent outbreak began outside Africa.
- Smallpox therapy, TPOXX, developed by SIGA (SIGA) in partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), can be used in the U.S. for the related virus monkeypox.