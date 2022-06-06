Citigroup (NYSE:C) is planning to hire more than 4K tech staff to bring institutional clients online, with 1,000 of the new employees joining the markets technology team, Jonathan Lofthouse, Citi's head of markets and enterprise risk technology, told Bloomberg in an interview.

The hiring spree is part of the bank's aggressive growth strategy. "We're trying to digitalize as much of our client experience as possible, front and back, and modernize our technology," he said. "Those firms that can digitalize fastest are going to create competitive advantage."

The upgrade will make services available remotely for clients and workers. Meanwhile, investors will be watching to see that the increased spending bolsters returns. Citi CFO Mark Mason said the bank raised tech spending by 10% to $10B last year.

As in many other industries, the pandemic accelerated a digital trend that had already started. "We've always seen the tech market to be competitive but particularly at the moment, coming out of the pandemic, we've seen a digital explosion across industries," Lofthouse told Bloomberg.

In March, Mason said total expenses are expected to rise 10%-12% due to the bank's transformation efforts.