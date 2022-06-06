Aurora Spine's Dexa Solo-L fusion device gets FDA nod
Jun. 06, 2022 1:47 PM ETAurora Spine Corporation (ASAPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aurora Spine (OTCQB:ASAPF) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted 510(k) clearance to its Dexa Solo-L spinal fusion system.
- The company said in a June 6 press release that the system, which is part of the DEXA Technology platform, is a standalone device for anterior and lateral lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF & LLIF) procedures and is the first of its kind device for lumbar spine in the world.
- The system is also the first color-coded, bone-mimicking structure implant in the marketplace, according to the company.
- "We are thrilled to receive this new approval for our DEXA SOLO-L device, the world’s first patented and FDA-cleared, color-coded ALIF standalone device," said President and CEO Trent Northcutt.