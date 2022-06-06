Sampath tapped as next leader of Verizon Business
Jun. 06, 2022 1:44 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has named Sowmyanarayan Sampath to the key role of CEO of Verizon Business, as the carrier races rivals to continue building out its 5G network.
- Sampath replaces Tami Erwin, who's moving to become strategic advisor to CEO Hans Vestberg until the end of the year. Sampath will report directly to Vestberg.
- He's currently chief revenue officer of Verizon Business and will move to the unit's chief executive role July 1.
- “Sampath brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation and critical network infrastructure on behalf of business customers to his new role at Verizon, plus extensive knowledge of products and their role in powering enterprise growth and global security,” said Vestberg.
- "Given Sampath’s distinguished Verizon tenure, this will be a seamless transition and I expect him to continue the business momentum," Vestberg adds.
- Verizon stock (VZ) is up 0.8% Monday afternoon.
- Verizon Business had launched a fixed wireless Internet offering for businesses in parts of Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles before expanding that service to 21 more cities a year ago.