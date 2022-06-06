Hyliion Holdings, Velodyne Lidar among industrials stocks to join Russell Microcap Index; Ideanomics, AgEagle Aerial Systems to leave

Jun. 06, 2022 1:52 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), VLDR, ASTR, DNMR, ACHR, IDEX, UAVS, NILE, IGC, APDNBLDE, MNTS, HYZN, BKSY, LTCH, DSS, TGI, VRTV, NVEE, ASTCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • FTSE Russell has released a preliminary lists of companies set to join or leave the Russell Microcap Index as part of its 2022 annual reconstitution.
  • Following Industrials companies are slated to join the index: Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN), Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR), Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), Blade Air Mobility (BLDE), Momentus (MNTS), Hyzon Motors (HYZN), BlackSky Technology (BKSY) and Latch (LTCH), among others.
  • Industrials firms leaving the index include: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS), BitNile Holdings (NYSE:NILE), India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN), DSS (DSS), Triumph Group (TGI), Veritiv (VRTV), NV5 Global (NVEE) and Astrotech (ASTC), among others.
  • This year’s changes will take place after US equity markets close Friday, June 24.
